Not inspired by Urfi Javed, says 'Delhi Metro girl' Rhythm, who went viral for wearing bra, micro mini skirt in train

The photos of Rhythm Chanana, who has been dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl", have sparked a debate on the social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

For the past few days, a girl named Rhythm Chanana has gone viral on social media for wearing bra and micro mini skirt in the Delhi Metro. The photos of Rhythm Chanana, who has been dubbed "Delhi Metro Girl", have sparked a debate on the social media with many netizens claiming that she is inspired by TV actress Urfi Javed, who is also popular for her bold fashion sense.

The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet which led us to her real Instagram account and information about her life. Twitter also discovered the girl's Instagram handle '@prettypastry11112222'. Her real name is Rhythm Chanana.

But Rhythm Chanana, 19, has rejected claims that she is inspired by Urfi Javed. “This choice didn’t come in a day, it’s a process. I also belong from a conservative family where I wasn’t allowed to do what I wanted, hence one day I decided I would do as I wanted since it’s my life. I have been travelling like this for many months now. It happened to be viral now. I have not been allowed to travel on Delhi’s Pink Line, but on any other line I haven’t faced such a problem,” the 19-year-old told India Today.

“It’s my freedom in what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don’t care what people have to say. I am not inspired by Uorfi Javed. I didn’t even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story,” she added.

Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. As per her interview with Aaj Tak, Rhythm Chanana said that she comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family. 

