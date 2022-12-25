Baby polar bear cuddles with mama, viral video will tug at your heartstrings

Screengrab

New Delhi: What could be better than a mother's tight hug? Is there anything else you want? It could be the worst day of your life or the best day of your life. A hug from your mother rounds out the celebrations and can make you feel better if your emotions get the best of you. One such video has recently emerged on social media, and it will undoubtedly cause you to smile. The adorable clip shows a baby polar bear cuddling with his mama. The video is shared on Twitter by user named Gabriele Corno and it has garnered a whopping 153k views.

Simply … mother love



Ruth Elwell Steck

(IG rmsteckphotography) pic.twitter.com/2BnA2t6fbM — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 22, 2022

The video is simple that shows the baby polar bear cuddling her sleeping mama. However, it is that lovely bond of love between a mother and a child, shown in the clip, which has now won people over. "Simply … mother love" reads the video caption.

The video, since being shared on December 22, has gathered more than 153k views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated more than 15,0000 likes. The clip has sent the Internet into a meltdown and netizens have taken to the comments section to share their heartwarming reactions.

"So mother loves carrying her baby hold on her head on back and so cutest baby is adorable with her baby," a Twitter user commented. "We are born of love; love is our mother." "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know it's the purest love on the planet." ""A mother is she who can take the place of everyone else but who no one else can take," said another. "So precious!" exclaimed a third. "I loved it," said a fourth. Many people used the word "heartwarming" to describe their feelings.