Wholesome video of Zomato delivery agent dancing to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' outside wedding venue goes viral

In the short video, a Zomato delivery man is seen dancing to the well-known song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" in front of a wedding venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

In India, where wedding season is in full swing, a number of videos get shared daily on social media. One such wedding video is getting a lot of attention on social media. Online users have been sharing a video of a Zomato delivery person dancing to "Sapne Mein Milti Hai."

In the short video, a Zomato delivery man is seen dancing to the well-known song in front of a wedding venue. On the dance floor at the wedding, guests were grooving to the same song as the delivery person entertained guests outside. Through the glass window, the person who made the video simultaneously featured both sides. The text in the clip reads, "Music knows no boundaries."

A user by the name of "Pulkit Kochar" posted the trending video on Instagram with the caption "Wholesome." The viral video has more than 46,000 views and about 5,000 Instagram likes since it was shared. After viewing this popular video, many internet users commented on it, with one calling him a "show stopper." Another person wrote, "I'd really invite him in for food if I saw him dancing."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Kochar (@pulkitkochar)

 

In another widely circulated tale, an Indian driver who won a lottery worth Rs. 33 crore overnight became a millionaire in Dubai. This is the story of Ajay Ogula, a driver from Dubai who was 31 years old at the time and overnight became millionaire. According to media reports, he allegedly won a prize in the Emirates Draw worth Rs 33 crores.

READ | Indian-origin driver becomes 'crorepati' overnight in Dubai, wins lottery worth Rs 33 crore: Know his story

 

