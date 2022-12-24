Wholesome video of Zomato delivery agent dancing to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' outside wedding venue goes viral | Photo: Instagram/@pulkitkochar

In India, where wedding season is in full swing, a number of videos get shared daily on social media. One such wedding video is getting a lot of attention on social media. Online users have been sharing a video of a Zomato delivery person dancing to "Sapne Mein Milti Hai."

In the short video, a Zomato delivery man is seen dancing to the well-known song in front of a wedding venue. On the dance floor at the wedding, guests were grooving to the same song as the delivery person entertained guests outside. Through the glass window, the person who made the video simultaneously featured both sides. The text in the clip reads, "Music knows no boundaries."

A user by the name of "Pulkit Kochar" posted the trending video on Instagram with the caption "Wholesome." The viral video has more than 46,000 views and about 5,000 Instagram likes since it was shared. After viewing this popular video, many internet users commented on it, with one calling him a "show stopper." Another person wrote, "I'd really invite him in for food if I saw him dancing."

