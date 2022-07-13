Anand Mahindra shares meme as Rishi Sunak leads race to become UK's next Prime Minister

Picture: File Photo

Since Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom amid a political crisis. Several potential candidates have emerged as contenders for the UK's next Prime Minister race. Rishi Sunak, of Indian heritage, is one of the contenders for Prime Minister post of the United Kingdom.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, recently posted a meme on Twitter that is surely a desire of every Indian right now. The meme is about 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister of the UK. The front of the UK prime minister's house is decorated with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign in the viral post. The tweet quickly went viral, receiving over 13,000 likes.

The future of 10 Downing Street The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour pictwittercomrjkYPhWDGX anand mahindra anandmahindra July 12, 2022

The industrialist shared the meme when former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak entered the race to be the country's next prime minister. Sunak has now publicly launched his campaign to become the new Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the UK.

READ | Zomato trolls Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja over metro station incident, YouTuber responds