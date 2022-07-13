Zomato trolls Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja over metro station incident, YouTuber responds

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja/File photo

That popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was arrested by the Noida Police after people in large numbers turned up at his surprise birthday party planned by his wife Ritu Rathee at Noida's Sector 51 metro station is no secret. The turning up of people in large numbers caused chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar, following which the YouTuber was arrested on Sunday, July 10. Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, whose friends had booked the metro coach under a scheme of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation that allows renting of coaches for private celebrations, was also granted bail within hours of his arrest.

Later, Gaurav celebrated his birthday with his wife and family at home and even shared pictures of the same on social media. However, the incident sparked a meme-fest on social media. Gaurav himself laughed at the incident, shared hilarious memes and thanked his wife for making his birthday memorable.

Now, a tweet by food-delivery giant Zomato is going viral on social media in which the restaurant aggregator is apparently hilariously trolling Gaurav Taneja over his arrest and celebrating his birthday in a Noida metro.

On July 11, a day after 'Flying Beast' Gaurav's arrest, the food delivery company tweeted, "wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at metro station since yesterday."

Responding to Zomato's cheeky tweet, Gaurav replied in the same tone and wrote on Twitter, "Hi @zomato, want to plan a surprise for my wife's birthday."

Hi @zomato , want to plan a surprise for my wife’s birthday. https://t.co/shIstqqRnM July 12, 2022

wondering why is nobody ordering cakes at metro station since yesterday — zomato (@zomato) July 11, 2022

"YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was held under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials) and 341 (wrongful restraint) after an FIR was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station," a senior police official said.

"He was arrested around 2 pm, after a large number of people gathered outside the Noida Sector 51 metro station, leading to traffic snarls on the road in front of it. He was granted bail later in the evening," the official said.

Taneja, a former pilot with Air Asia, sacked by the airline, has 7.58 million followers on his YouTube channel.

The invitation for Taneja's birthday was shared in an open invitation to fans and followers on social media.

NMRC officials said the coach-for-hire scheme on the Aqua Line was aimed at non-fare box revenue for the government-run metro service.

For programmes, such as birthdays, or anniversary celebrations, a maximum 200 people are allowed per coach as the events are held inside a stationary coach at Sector 51 station, they said.