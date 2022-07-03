Amazon delivery man hailed for saving 12-year-old girl from horrific injury

Twitter(@pratik_salunke)

A 12-year-old schoolgirl from Vasant Vihar Municipal School in Thane, Mumbai was playing near the iron gate of her school when a part of the metal pierced her cheek. The girl’s screams were heard by the school watchman and an Amazon delivery executive named Ravi Bhandari, who was then passing by the school on his bike.

As per report by Free Press Journal, the two men rushed to the spot to save the young girl who was crying for help. According to the report, a metal piece of the gate had pierced the right side of the girl’s face and was quite close to her eye.

READ | Swiggy agent rides horse to fulfil order amid Mumbai rains, ‘shahi delivery’ wins hearts

The injury was quite serious and any movement on her part would have worsened things further.

Bhandari reacted smartly to the whole situation by holding the metal gate for 30 minutes to ensure that the girl’s injuries don’t worsen more. A local resident – Pratik Salunke, who lived across the street from the school rushed to help after hearing the girl’s cry.

Together, the school watchman and Salunke requested another person to contact nearby Vasant Vihar municipal hospital. A team headed by Dr Mushtaq Khan came to the spot.

The doctor was able to remove the iron piece out of the girl’s cheek. She was then taken to the hospital along with her parents who had reached the spot later.

The incident was shared by Salunke on Twitter. He showered heaps of praises upon the Amazon delivery driver for being a brave heart and helping to save the girl.

Ravi, delivery boy of @amazonIN helped a girl who fet with a freak incident in Thane. She was playing on her school gate when it gave away and a part of iron pierced through her cheek, missing her right eye by an inch. Ravi hold on to the gate for 30 min untill help arrived.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/ydH700G72j — Pratik Salunke (@pratik_salunke) July 1, 2022

Salunke’s tweet led various netizens to laud him for his quick wit. Several others called on Amazon to reward the delivery boy.