Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Amazon delivery man hailed for saving 12-year-old girl from horrific injury

The Amazon delivery man held the iron gate which had pierced the schoolgirl's cheek for about 30 minutes until doctors came to the spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Amazon delivery man hailed for saving 12-year-old girl from horrific injury
Twitter(@pratik_salunke)

A 12-year-old schoolgirl from Vasant Vihar Municipal School in Thane, Mumbai was playing near the iron gate of her school when a part of the metal pierced her cheek. The girl’s screams were heard by the school watchman and an Amazon delivery executive named Ravi Bhandari, who was then passing by the school on his bike.

As per report by Free Press Journal, the two men rushed to the spot to save the young girl who was crying for help. According to the report, a metal piece of the gate had pierced the right side of the girl’s face and was quite close to her eye.

READ | Swiggy agent rides horse to fulfil order amid Mumbai rains, ‘shahi delivery’ wins hearts

The injury was quite serious and any movement on her part would have worsened things further.

Bhandari reacted smartly to the whole situation by holding the metal gate for 30 minutes to ensure that the girl’s injuries don’t worsen more. A local resident – Pratik Salunke, who lived across the street from the school rushed to help after hearing the girl’s cry.

Together, the school watchman and Salunke requested another person to contact nearby Vasant Vihar municipal hospital. A team headed by Dr Mushtaq Khan came to the spot.

The doctor was able to remove the iron piece out of the girl’s cheek. She was then taken to the hospital along with her parents who had reached the spot later.

The incident was shared by Salunke on Twitter. He showered heaps of praises upon the Amazon delivery driver for being a brave heart and helping to save the girl.

Salunke’s tweet led various netizens to laud him for his quick wit. Several others called on Amazon to reward the delivery boy.

 

 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.