Swiggy agent rides horse to fulfil order amid Mumbai rains, ‘shahi delivery’ wins hearts

YouTube(Just a vibe)

Mumbaikars are often spotted complaining about clogged manholes amid heavy rains. Traffic jams and waterlogging at several parts of the city usually cause delay in everyday life of the city’s residents. A Swiggy delivery agent’s video is making rounds on the internet as netizens are applauding him for riding a horse to deliver orders amid Mumbai rains.

The video shows the deliver agent travelling on horseback to deliver food despite waterlogging due to incessant rains in the city.

The delivery boy’s video has now gone viral on the internet as netizens are lauding him for his dedication and hard work despite the extreme weather.

The video was shared on YouTube channel ‘Just a vibe’ and commenters have showered lots of praises upon the delivery boy.

Watch the viral video:

A user called his way of delivering order as ‘shahi delivery’. Another one said, “I hope he is not delivering pizza”.

Many others flooded the comments section by sharing laughing emojis.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert about upcoming heavy rains in the city. Media reported two incidents of building collapses at Kalbadevi and Sion areas. No major casualties were reported, and all people close to the affected structures were evacuated safely.