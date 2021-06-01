'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaint following brawl

In the latest development, TV actor Karan Mehra was arrested last night in Mumbai after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him following a brawl.

As per ANI, “Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police.”

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2017.