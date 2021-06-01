Trending#

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Karan Mehra arrested after wife Nisha Rawal files complaint following brawl

Karan Mehra and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2017.


Updated: Jun 1, 2021, 10:50 AM IST

In the latest development, TV actor Karan Mehra was arrested last night in Mumbai after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him following a brawl.

As per ANI, “Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police.”

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy in 2017.