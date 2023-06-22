Urfi Javed slams Mukesh Khanna over his 'Adipurush team should be burnt' comment, says actor should be 'behind bars'

Still of Urfi Javed and Mukesh Khanna

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush have hurt filmgoers' sentiments, leaving many disheartened and furious. A few days ago, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna expressed his anger against the makers of Adipurush. He even went on to say that the team of Ramayana cinematic adaptation should be burnt alive for mocking audience sentiments.

Now, Urfi Javed has slammed Mukesh Khanna's strong views against the makers and even claimed that Khanna has lost his plot and he is sounding crazy. On Twitter, Urfi shared a creative from Mukesh's latest interview and criticised the actor saying, "Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai. Main maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat." Uorfi further suggested that Mukesh should be arrested for provoking violence among people, "I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence."

Here's Urfi's post

Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai , Mai maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat infact I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence . pic.twitter.com/LHNWdP54ss — Uorfi (@uorfi_) June 22, 2023

On Wednesday, Mukesh reacted against the makers of Adipurush and shared some strong views against the team. While speaking to ANI, he said, “While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius.”

He slammed Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir and said, “I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version.” Om Raut-directed Adipurush opened with record-breaking collections, but the movie has faced major rejection by the audience, and the collections are having a free fall at the box office.