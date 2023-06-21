Search icon
Whole Adipurush team should be burnt, says Mahabharat, Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna

The whole team of Adipurush should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius, said The Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

The Shaktimaan and Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna slammed the makers of Adipurush which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. In an interview, the actor expressed how disappointed he is with the costumes and dialogues in the film.

He said that the makers didn’t even read the Hindu mythological epic. While speaking to ANI, he said, “While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius.”

He slammed Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir and said, “I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version.”

He further accused Adipurush makers of mocking the Hindu religion. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a plea by a right-wing group seeking directions for the removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes in Adipurush.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, was released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

During the hearing, petitioner, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta’s counsel sought for listing of the plea on Wednesday or on Friday, which was initially listed for June 30. "I am seeking the listing of the plea today or on Friday, because there are many controversial scenes in the movie," the counsel said. (With inputs from IANS and ANI)

 

 

