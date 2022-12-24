Urfi Javed's mother Zakiya Sultana gets brutally trolled for her Insta reel, netizens say 'beti ko sambhalo...'

Zakiya

Today, Urfi Javed is not merely a name, but a social media sensation herself. Her strange outfits and devil-may-care attitude have made her quite famous, and now she has inspired her sisters and mother. Urofi aka Urfi's mother Zakiya Sultana, and sister Dolly Javed collab for an Insta reel, which stunned the internet.

In the video, Zakiya and Dolly show their glamorous side, and Urfi's mom will impress you with her transformed look. Dolly shared the video with just a heart emoji.

Here's the video

As soon as Dolly shared the video, netizens started bashing her as well as Zakiya. A user wrote, "Urfi ko sambhal lo." Another user wrote, "she is looking like ram tri Ganga maili ki heroine." One of the users wrote, "Marne ka time aaya hai aur yeh sab mat kro" A netizen added, "Bahan ji apni beti urfi ko samjhya karo thoda itte gande kapde chhote chhote kapde pahan ke ghumti h public pe." Another netizen added, "Pahchan lo sablog. Yehi he wo."

However, there are people who took a stand against trolling, and supported Zakiya and Dolly. A social media user, "ya mirchi lag rahi hai tum logo ko tumhare sunege urfi and uski mom kyu sunegi bhai tum log kya usko khana khila rahe ho it's her life its choice arey bhai bhen tum log Muslim ho to tum jaise kdpde phena hai pheno par stop doing this nonsense uski life hai unki mom ko problem nai hai toh tum kyu aapna faltu bat usko suna rahe ho really f****d up." Another netizen added, "Some of the comments are so disgusting!! You people should go get a life !!! Jesus Christ you people sucks the haters !! Live and let people live !!! Wtf is wrong with you people?"

On the work front, Urfi is currently seen in Spilitsvilla X4. Earlier, Urfi gained popularity with Bigg Boss OTT.