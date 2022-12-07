Splitsvilla X4 star Urfi Javed won't spare cheaters, reveals she will chop his 'd***k off’

Urfi Javed

You can't expect anything filtered or sugar-coated from Urfi Javed. The Bigg Boss OTT star is known for keeping it real. Currently, she is been impressing teens with her stint in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. The actress usually posts stuff from her show, and even the makers love Urfi and her crystal-clear thoughts.

In a video shared by the show's page, we can see Uorfi playing a game of unveiling some of her secrets, and thoughts. In a jar full of questions, kept inside the balls, Urfi needs to pick up a ball randomly and answer the question without holding back. At first, Urfi picked up a ball that has the question, 'are you loud or quiet in bed?' The actress responded, "Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe" Next, Urfi picks up another ball that has the question, 'will you stay with someone who cheats?' The Bigg Boss OTT star responded, "I will chop his d**k off."

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens reacted to Urfi's witty replies. A user wrote, "Urfi k reply unexpectable hi hote h." Another user added, "She is the only reason that im not watching this season of splitsvilla." The third user wrote, "Tere sath bed pe ane se acha hai hum bina bed ke hi zindagi guzaar dein." A netizen added, "You are absolutely right in your place, there is no need to tell the people of the world whether you are right or wrong, the world is only there to say that God make the journey of Splitsvilla easy." One of the netizen cam in support of her, and wrote, "Guts chaahiye aisi Baatein karne ko specially in our country India where people are judgemental ... Tum kuchh alag nahi krr rahi international cheezo ko Apnaane mein logon ko time lgega."