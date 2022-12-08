Urfi Javed gets mercilessly trolled for wearing green see-through outfit, netizens say 'mosquito net pehan kar...'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed never falls short of surprising her followers and the internet. Whenever you think that she has peaked her creativity, the Bigg Boss OTT star appears with her new fashion statement, leaving the digital world divided. Last night Urfi was spotted making her public appearance in a green see-through dress.

The Splitsvilla X4 star posed for the cameras, and she even had a laugh with the paparazzi. As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens went ROFL over Urfi's new look.

Watch the video

"Mosquito net pehen k nikal gayi," wrote a user in the comment section. Another user added, "Feeling sad for her mental health." A netizen wrote, "this virus is spreading faster than covid & more deadlier. No vaccine is found yet for this." Another netizen added, "Ise koi India se Bhagao Yr ye bchho ko khrab kr rhi he." One of the user even added, "Fashion ke naam pe kuchh jyada hi vulgar ho gyi didi." "Iss ko please ban kordo," a user said.

The young actress is currently slaying the 14th season of Splitsvillla. A few days ago, MTV shared a video in which Uorfi unveiled some of her secrets and thoughts. In a jar full of questions, kept inside the balls, Urfi needs to pick up a ball randomly and answer the question without holding back. At first, Urfi picked up a ball that has the question, 'are you loud or quiet in bed?' The actress responded, "Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe" Next, Urfi picks up another ball that has the question, 'will you stay with someone who cheats?' The Bigg Boss OTT star responded, "I will chop his d**k off."

Splitsvilla X4 is hosted and judged by Sunny Leone with Arjun Bijlani.