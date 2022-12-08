Search icon
Urfi Javed gets mercilessly trolled for wearing green see-through outfit, netizens say 'mosquito net pehan kar...'

Urfi Javed continues to entertain the netizens, and the internet users are having a field day over Urfi's new OOTD.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed never falls short of surprising her followers and the internet. Whenever you think that she has peaked her creativity, the Bigg Boss OTT star appears with her new fashion statement, leaving the digital world divided. Last night Urfi was spotted making her public appearance in a green see-through dress. 

The Splitsvilla X4 star posed for the cameras, and she even had a laugh with the paparazzi. As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens went ROFL over Urfi's new look. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

"Mosquito net pehen k nikal gayi," wrote a user in the comment section. Another user added, "Feeling sad for her mental health." A netizen wrote, "this virus is spreading faster than covid & more deadlier. No vaccine is found yet for this." Another netizen added, "Ise koi India se Bhagao Yr ye bchho ko khrab kr rhi he." One of the user even added, "Fashion ke naam pe kuchh jyada hi vulgar ho gyi didi." "Iss ko please ban kordo," a user said. 

The young actress is currently slaying the 14th season of Splitsvillla. A few days ago, MTV shared a video in which Uorfi unveiled some of her secrets and thoughts. In a jar full of questions, kept inside the balls, Urfi needs to pick up a ball randomly and answer the question without holding back. At first, Urfi picked up a ball that has the question, 'are you loud or quiet in bed?' The actress responded, "Bed ki baatein, bed tak rakhte hai, toh behtar hai. Baki if you want to know, aap aa jao mere bed pe" Next, Urfi picks up another ball that has the question, 'will you stay with someone who cheats?' The Bigg Boss OTT star responded, "I will chop his d**k off."  

Splitsvilla X4 is hosted and judged by Sunny Leone with Arjun Bijlani. 

This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
