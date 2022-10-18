Urfi Javed falls off swing in BTS clip of Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, writes 'ye toh sach ka haye haye ho gaya tha'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed has set the internet on fire as she has been featured in the remixed version of the track Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Her sizzling dance moves in the song are going viral. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has made reels with several social media sensations such as Anjali Arora and Aadil Khan while grooving to the beats of her latest song.

On Monday, October 17, the actress shared a behind-the-sets video from the song's shoot in which she is seen falling off the swing accidentally and the entire crew rushing towards her for helping her. She penned a hilarious caption for her clip which read, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha!".





The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams makers after Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show, says 'it's just disgraceful'

The recreated track has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta, written by Rajesh Manthan, and sung by Shruti Rane for Saregama Music. The song video has spread like wildfire on social media, which is described on YouTube as, "Internet sensation Uorfi Javed sizzles in a never seen before avatar in 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori''.

Talking about the original composition, Lata Mangeshkar has given her vocals to the track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik for the 1974 movie Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. The song has been featured on Zeenat Aman and Manoj Kumar, who also wrote, directed, and produced the film.



The title of the classic film was taken from the phrase popularised by former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ahead of the 1967 General Elections, which Jawaharlal Nehru's daughter won and became the first and to date, the only, female Prime Minister of the country. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Prem Nath in pivotal roles.