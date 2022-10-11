Urfi Javed struggles to climb stairs in fitted sheer skirt, video goes viral

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed can make news out of anything and everything. Although netizens will hate to admit it, they do keep a check on Urfi and her latest fashion statements and blunders. Recently, Urfi was spotted wearing a fitted sheer skirt with an embellished blouse.

While posing for flashes, Urfi was struggling to walk in her outfit. While posing for the media, Urfi tried to climb stairs, so that she can give them a proper pose. However, she was finding it hard to walk on those steps, and this caught netizens' attention.

Let's watch the video first

As soon as the video was uploaded, social media users started commenting on her outfit, and her situation. A user wrote, "Stop giving her too much hype yaar, she spoils my Mood every time i open IG." Another user wrote, "Copying Kardashians." The third user wrote, "This is not a struggle...She is BAKLOL." A netizen asked, "Jati kaha hai ye aise kapdo me." Another netizen said, "Agar gir jaati toh... jitni ijjat bnaayi hai apne dhyaan rakha karo .. tailor ko bolo thoda ache se measurements le." One of the netizen said, "Jb chla nh jata to kyu phenti h ase kpde ....hd h kuch to comfort zone rkh ...pagal ladki."

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi recently slammed makers for including MeToo accused Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16. Urfi took to Instagram and wrote, “Bigg Boss, why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial, it's just disgraceful! Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling? So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge! #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful."