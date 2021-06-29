'Trash loves trash': Sona Mohapatra on Anu Malik returning as judge on 'Indian Idol 12'

Ever since 'Indian Idol 12' aired, it has been in the news for both right and wrong reasons. From making headlines for its mind-blowing contestants this season to courting controversy over the Kishore Kumar special episode and seasoned artists giving their opinions on the 'reality' behind reality shows on Indian TV following the Amit Kumar row, 'Indian Idol 12' has been all over the news even amid the pandemic.

Besides these, the one other time the singing reality show made headlines was when music composer Anu Malik -- who had been a fixture on the previous seasons of the show before #MeToo allegations were levelled against him and he was dropped from the panel of judges -- was brought onboard after judge Vishal Dadlani quit the show amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Now, singer Sona Mohapatra took a jibe at musician Anu Malik returning as a judge on the reality show 'Indian Idol 12'.

After a netizen tweeted, "#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks (sic)," Sona Mohapatra retweeted with a sharp reply tweeting, "Trash loves trash (sic)."

Take a look at Sona's tweet here:

For the uninitiated, Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement by some of the famous artists from the music fraternity like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra herself.

Consequently, Anu stepped down from the position of 'Indian Idol' judge and later, when the controversy died down, he issues a statement on the accusations levelled against him.

Take a look at Anu's statement here:

Meanwhile, on 'Indian Idol 12', the upcoming weekend episode will see the presence of Bollywood industry's Shotgun - Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha for the Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha special episode.