Vishal Dadlani NOT to return to 'Indian Idol 12', here's why

Music composer and former singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' judge Vishal Dadlani has opened up on why he won't return to the show.

For the unversed, after Vishal Dadlani quit the show amid the second wave of COVID-19, he was replaced by none other than Anu Malik, who had been a fixture on the show before #MeToo allegations were levelled against the composer.

Himesh Reshammiya too had left the show and was replaced with Manoj Muntashir briefly when the shooting of the show had shifted from Maharashtra to Daman due to the pandemic. However, he later returned to 'Indian Idol 12' as one of the three judges.

Now, when Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show like before, Vishal Dadlani was asked if the fans will get to see him on the show?

Confirmed that he is not coming back on the show, the singer-composer told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."

Supporting Dadlani's decision, 'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan who is very vocal with his opinions told ETimes, "Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn't want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times."

Meanwhile, 'Indian Idol 12' has been embroiled in a controversy after legendary singer-composer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar stated he was forced to praise the contestants even though he did not like their performance on the Kishore Kumar special episode on which he was invited as a guest.