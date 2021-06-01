'This is about Karan Mehra having extramarital affair': Nisha Rawal breaks silence on alleged domestic violence

It came as a shocker to many when 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra was arrested on the grounds of domestic violence. The actor's wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him and the actor was arrested following up with the bail. Now, during an interaction, Nisha broke her silence and made shocking revelations against her husband Karan. She even alleged that he has an extramarital affair.

Rawal told ETimes, "One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn’t spoken about it for so many years as I understand that his career and image are of utmost importance for an actor. Despite being considerate and compassionate, I have had to face something like this. This is definitely about Karan having an extramarital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility for the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim."

Nisha further said, "I learnt about him being involved with another woman around a couple of months ago. I saw his text messages to the girl, I saw them for myself. Even after that, I sat him down and told him to talk about it. I have not behaved like a woman who will rip a man into pieces. I asked him if he didn’t want to continue then no problem."

When the portal asked why did she continue with the relationship, she went on to say, "Because I love him. I still do. It wasn’t easy for me to go ahead with the FIR. That’s why I put up with this behaviour. Every time he would apologise and promise to not repeat it, I would forgive him. But I finally decided to not be one of those women who worry more about the image. I had to speak the truth and stand up for myself and many more who have been through this hell like me."