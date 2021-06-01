Karan Mehra gets bail hours after arrest, says wife Nisha Rawal 'smashed her head on the wall'

Hours after his arrest, TV actor Karan Mehra was granted bail on Tuesday morning (June 1). Karan was arrested by the Goregaon police after his wife, actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him following a brawl. A case has been registered against Mehra by the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Karan has given his account of what happened on Monday (May 31) night and said Nisha and her brother, Rohit Sethiya are trying to frame him. Karan also alleged that Rohit assaulted him while Nisha smashed her own head against the wall.

While speaking to India Today, Karan said, “It is sad that after so many years of marriage this happened. We have been discussing this for the last one month because things have been a bit strange between us for a long time. So, we were thinking that if we should part ways or what should we do. So we were trying to fix things.”

He further added, "Nisha's brother, Rohit Sethiya, had also come to improve things. Later, Nisha and her brother asked for an alimony amount, which was too high, and I said it was not possible for me. Last night also, we spoke about it. He came to me at around 10 pm. When I said it won't be possible for me, he suggested taking the legal way. After the conversation, I came to my room. I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying 'see what I do now' and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it.”

“Nisha's brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me...slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out,” the actor added.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame said the incident was very surprising for him and it could have been solved with talks. Karan and Nisha tied the knot in 2012 and and have a four-year-old son Kavish. Reports of their marriage hitting a rough patch have been in the news for over a month now.