Tejasswi Prakash reacts to Aditya Narayan after he says he can't afford her after 'Bigg Boss 15'

Tejasswi Prakash has been basking in the success of the supernatural fiction show 'Naagin 6' after winning the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Aditya Narayan has been in the news since he quit as the host of the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' after being associated with it for the last 15 years.

Both the television personalities are good friends with each other too. They got involved in a friendly banter when Aditya hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 9. A fan asked the singer to collaborate with Tejasswi for a music video as he wrote, "Tejasswi Prakash n u are friends...music video with her will be exciting....how's the idea?".

Aditya jokingly responded to him as he answered, "Well I can't afford my dear @tejasswiprakash anymore especially after her BB win. But yeah it'd be great if it happens." Tejasswi took to her Instagram Stories and hilarious replied to Aditya saying, "Hahahaha...shut up Aadi...kaha rakhega itne paise???".





Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha recently became proud parents to a baby girl on February 24. In the same AMA session, a fan inquired about Aditya's daughter's name. "Tvisha Narayan Jha," he wrote. When another fan asked about the meaning, he wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of the sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva."



On Thursday, March 10, Aditya also shared his first picture with his newborn baby and also announced his break from social media as he captioned the adorable picture as, "Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."