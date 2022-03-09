'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': From Aditya Narayan, Sonu Nigam, to Maniesh Paul; hosts of the singing reality show

Aditya Narayan quit as the host of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' after 15 years recently. Here are other celebs who have presented the singing reality show.
As Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan famously quit the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' as it's host after 15 years, here's the list of other famous celebrities who have hosted the popular show over the last 27 years. (All images: File photos)
1. Sonu Nigam
The National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam was the first host of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' when it was launched in 1995 and continued to be associated with the show as its host till 2000.
2. Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash
Sons of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the classical musicians Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali, who play the instrument sarod just like their legendary father, hosted one season of the show in 2001.
3. Shaan
From 2002 to 2006, the hosting responsibilities of the singing reality show were managed by the acclaimed singer Shaan who also judged the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' in 2014.
4. Javed Ali
Before hosting the show for one season in 2012, the singer had already made his debut as the judge on the show for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011' and later judged other seasons too.
5. Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul, who has presented multiple reality shows on Indian television, has also been the host of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' for three seasons in 2009, 2010, and 2020.
6. Aditya Narayan
Aditya Narayan joined 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2007 and bid adieu to the show on Monday, March 7, after 15 years hosting 9 seasons and 350 episodes in total in the Challenge series to the kids' version.