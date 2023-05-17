Search icon
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss OTT S2, actor says 'you can expect fireworks...'

Rajeev Sen thinks that if he joined the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, people can expect fireworks from him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Rajeev Sen

If the report is to be believed, Sushmita Sen's brother and Charu Asopa's ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, might come on board as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT season 2. As per the information provided by Etimes, Sen has been approached by the makers, and he is yet to give his final confirmation. 

According to the portal, Rajeev told them that he's very keen on the show, and he will see if things will work out. The actor is in doubt to give a straight yes, as he had to dedicate three months to the show, and he is facing some schedule clashes. "That’s exactly what is playing n my mind as it is a long commitment and as you know apart from being busy with my production. Recently, I just released my short film Hasrat on YouTube, and then I have my business to take care of. So let’s see what happens, I'm sure it will be for the best," Sen added.  

When Rajeev was asked what can viewers expect from him if he agrees to do the show. Sen said, "You can expect fireworks in a good fun way, but one will always love the real Rajeev Sen. According to a few media reports, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Salman Khan and not Karan Johar. Currently, Rajeev has a web show and a movie lined up for the release. 

Social media sensation Urfi Javed gained recognition from Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from Rajeev Sen, Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui is reportedly approached for the show. Speaking about Rajeev Sen, last year, the actor got separated from his wife, Charu Asopa. The ex-couple is co-parenting their daughter, Ziana. 

