Sanjay Dutt doesn't want Ranveer Singh in Khal Nayak remake, mocks him saying 'woh kapde nahi pehnta'

Sanjay Dutt

It was complete dhamaal in the latest episode of Amazon MiniTVs weekly comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai as Sanjay Dutt defended himself quite well against the atrangi ilzaam barrage unleashed by Riteish Deshmukh.

In sync with his swag and goofy nature, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai superstar took the help of his friend, whom we all know as `Baapu`, in defending the funny-yet-absurd accusations. Sanju Baba was also seen shaking a leg with his friend and Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and that was among the highlights of the episode.

Adding to the fun moments of the episode, Varun Sharma while having a conversation with Sanjay Dutt asked him: "Agar Khal Nayak ka remake bane toh inn mein se kaunse actor ko aapka role nahi karna chahiye - Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, ya Vicky Kaushal?" Leaving everyone in splits with his response, Sanjay Dutt said: "Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapade nahi pehnta hai."

Watch the episode promo

Sanjay Dutt was also reminded of Arshad Warsi as he found a new and khoobsurat Circuit in comedian Sugandha Bhosale on the show. Dressed in a glossy black kurta and sunglasses, Sugandha as Circuit, charms Sanjay Dutt and he quips: "Itna khoobsurat Circuit aaj hi dekha maine."

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of a public prosecutor and defence lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities.

A few weeks ago, Abhishek Bachchan got miffed at the show, after comedian Paritosh Tripathi made a joke about his father Amitabh Bachchan. As per the video, we see that Abhishek, who graced the show as the guest, got miffed over a gag by Paritosh Tripathi. After hearing the comedian, Jr Bachchan called Deshmukh and asked him to stop the shoot. He went on to express his discontent and stated that he's always game to take a joke on himself, but not on his father. Abhishek said, "It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hoon. Vo mere pita hain, mujhe acha nahi lagta."