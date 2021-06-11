'Remembering SSR': Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput appeared on CID as a detective?

We all know that late Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career with the TV industry and then ventured into Bollywood. But not many people know that even after delivering several hits like ‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, Sushant returned to Television for a special episode of CID.

In 2015, Sushant essayed the role of a detective on the hit TV show in a special episode. Just before the release of his film ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’, SSR and his co-star from the movie, Anand Tiwari, appeared on CID as their characters and helped ACP Pradyuman, Daya and Abhijeet solve murders across Mumbai and Kolkata.

Sushant’s character, Byomkesh Bakshy, tries to solve a murder in Kolkata, that looks like a case of poisoning and upon his arrival to Mumbai, finds out that the team of CID has been investigating a murder that might be connected to the one in Kolkata.

Sushant and Anand, who played his right-hand man Ajit in the film, then join hands with the CID team and successfully nab the culprits.

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, ’Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ was a critically acclaimed film. Sushant garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the mystery thriller. In July, 2016, the movie was officially set to get a sequel but plans were shelved after SSR’s untimely demise in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release was 'Chhichhore' opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Post his death, his film 'Dil Bechara' released on OTT. It also started debutante Sanjana Sanghi.