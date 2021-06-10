'Remembering SSR': When late actor danced on 'Aankhon Mein Teri', dedicated performance to Madhuri Dixit

June 14 will mark the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence last year. While several of his co-stars and members of the industry have come forward to remember the late actor ahead of his death anniversary, a throwback video of the 'Dil Bechara' star where he is seen performing at an awards function and expressing how much he adores and fan-boys over 90s diva Madhuri Dixit, has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, Sushant is seen clad in a crisp white shirt and black trousers while he dances flawlessly in front of Madhuri Dixit who is seated beside him as he begins his performance and takes her by surprise.

The clip of the said performance, dedicated to Madhuri, was shared by the late actor on his Instagram handle on the occasion of the actress's birthday on May 15 last year. And now, ahead of his first death anniversary, the video has been going viral.

"Happy birthday ma’am. @madhuridixitnene Your big fan!" Sushant had written alongside the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, actress Kriti Sanon who was the late actor's co-star in 'Raabta', took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video clip to mark 4 years of the film's release.

In the video clip, one can see Kriti and Sushant having a fun time while shooting for the film.

Alongside the clip, Kriti penned an emotional note looking back at her days shooting the film with Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye...I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart..Little did i know that it would be our first and last..#Raabta (sic)."

Take a look at the video here:

Kriti's last post about Sushant was on July 26, after she watched his film 'Dil Bechara' that released on OTT, posthumously.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Bhediya' opposite Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, respectively.