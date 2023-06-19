Search icon
Rakhi Sawant throws break-up party in red lehenga, says she is 'finally getting divorce' from Adil Durrani: Watch

Rakhi Sawant is finally taking a divorce from her estranged husband Adil Durrani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant, on Monday, was seen throwing a break-up party as she is finally getting a divorce from Adil Durrani. The actress was seen wearing a red lehenga and the video of her is now going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Insatgram in which she can be heard saying, “Mera finally divorce horra hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin me khush hu.” This clip is now going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it, one of them wrote, “She is in depression.” The second one said, “Confidence bas Rakhi jaisi chahiye.” The third one said, “Congratulations Rakhi.” The fourth one said, “Sahi hai .. why to cry for a person who made u cry.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, earlier, according to a report from ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “Yes, I earlier said that I won't divorce Adil because I loved him very much even after he had harassed me and put me through so much trouble. In fact, when he used to fight with me, he often said he wanted a divorce because he wanted to marry again. But I never thought of divorcing him. Now after almost a month that I have been living alone, I have come to terms with the fact that there is no point in being married to this man, who does not respect me at all. So, I am going to consult my advocate and seek a divorce from him. He is in jail, so obviously, I can't divorce him now, but he will come out one day and I will do it. I want to be free and want to live a peaceful life.”

The actress further denied the allegations of all of this being a publicity stunt and said, “Has anyone gone through this? God save those women who go through such marital issues in their lives. How is it a publicity stunt? Earlier I did not feel like giving a divorce and now I do. Why is Rakhi Sawant falling for the wrong men is a question no one knows. Ritesh was also not a good choice.”

 

Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
