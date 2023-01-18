Search icon
Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani reacts to 'miscarriage' reports, says 'I request everyone please do not...'

On the photo shared by Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant, ‘Rakhi had a miscarriage (broken heart emoji)' was written.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Credit: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Television actress Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have now quashed reports claiming that she has a miscarriage. They took to Instagram and issued a joint statement with their wedding photo.

On the photo ‘Rakhi had a miscarriage (broken heart emoji)' was written. Shairng the post, Adil wrote, “Fake news I request everyone please do not publish such fake topics.” Netizens reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Omg this couple is on a roll , kitna dimag kharab karoge yaar.”  The second one said, “Q dhoka dere yr Rakhi ko jab nahi nibha sakte toh pyar ke jal me q fasaya rakhi ko femus hone ko.”

  The third person commented, “Wo karma padh rhi thi wo fake tha tu sath me baitha tha wo fake tha.” The fourth one said, “ub ko apni life jeene ka haq hai !! zabardasti koi rishta nhi chalta !! mere khayal say adil ko jitni bezatti galiyan abhi mil rahi hai us bezati galiyo me bade say bade log our jhote say jhoote log b hai jo ara hai gali de jaa raha hai !! adil shame on u !! kaunsa gunnaha kiya tha aap ne.”

For the unversed, Bollywood's famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani revealed that he had a conversation with Rakhi, and she revealed the truth. According to Viral, Rakhi was pregnant, and she even disclosed it in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, but no one took her seriously. 

On a prolonged note, Viral narrated the conversation, and wrote, "#rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. The post continues with a quote from Rakhi that confirmed, "I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage."

READ: Rakhi Sawant's 'husband' Adil Durrani makes a U-turn by sharing wedding pics, says 'never said I am not married'

 

