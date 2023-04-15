Prince Narula praises Rhea Chakraborty for making comeback with Roadies 19, says 'if she wishes to...' | Exclusive

Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is making her comeback in showbiz with Roadies 19. After facing severe backlash for three consecutive years., the actress is set to make a fresh start In Roadies 19, she will be seen as one of the gang leaders with Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Sonu Sood.

Roadies season 12 winner, and Rhea's co-judge, Prince Narula, applauds the actress' decision of joining the reality show as a gang leader. While speaking to DNA India, Prince praises Rhea for making a 'striking' comeback and said, "Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they'll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn't like me, they will ignore my presence. So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show. If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show."

Rhea was embroiled in legal battles after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old was found dead at his residence and police investigation ruled it a suicide. However, Sushant’s family alleged foul play and accused Rhea was involved. The actress was eventually arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death and subsequently investigated by a number of agencies. While she was released on bail later in 2020, some of the cases against her are still underway. The auditions for Roadies Season 19: Karm ya Kaand have kickstarted from Chandigarh and currently the team is in Delhi. The team will also conduct auditions in Indore on April 20, and in Pune on April 22.