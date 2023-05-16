Parents-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are expecting twins, actress says 'I manifested this...'

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are expecting twins

Pankhuri Awasthy who is married to Gautam Rode announced her pregnancy last month with an Instagram post. Fans were delighted to hear the news and now, the actress has revealed that they are expecting twins.

In a conversation with Etimes, Pankhuri Awasthy told that they are expecting twins and said, “Gautam wanted to keep the news about twins private. He felt it is something that the family should know and therefore we didn’t share it with everyone. However, every time when someone asked me about my baby, I always felt like saying babies. Gautam and I are blessed that we are having twins.”

The actress further revealed her reaction to the moment when she got to know about having twins and said, “When I was shooting in December, I did a test and came to know that I was pregnant but the doctor did not call me immediately for a test or a scan. I continued shooting and then had some complications, due to which Gautam and I had to rush to the doctor. And at that time, while the doctor was examining me, he said, 'I have to congratulate you twice, and I replied by saying, I knew it. I had manifested this. I used to often tell Gautam how it would be great to have twins... we don't have to get pregnant again and in one pregnancy, you get two babies. So, when the doctor informed me, I was extremely happy and felt blessed. Gautam, who was sitting behind me, looking at the monitor, was spellbound and had no words."

Pankhuri Awasthy recently had her baby shower and revealed that it was a private function and only family members attended the event.

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular actress known for her roles in television shows like Razia Sultan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Madam Sir, etc. She has also featured in the Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao among others.

