Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy announce pregnancy in filmy style; couple expecting first child

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy

On Thursday, April 6, television actors Gautam Rode and his wife, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, announced pregnancy news on social media and left their fans and well-wishers elated. Rode and Awasthy are expecting their first child in 2023, and they will embrace parenthood after five years of their marriage.

The actors dropped a video on their Insta handles and announced the news in a filmy style. The video decodes their journey from their marriage to parenthood. The animated video starts with Gautam and Pankhuri falling in love and they called it Jab We Met. Then, the story takes a new turn and reaches the Band Baaja Baaraat stage. The video finally reveals the Good Newwz about Gautam and Pankhuri, and the couple announces the due by calling it, "Grand Premiere 2023."

Gautam and Pankhuri shared the videos on their social media with a common caption, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!

Here's the post

Moments after Gautam and Pankhuri broke the news, several of their colleagues and friends congratulated them. Sargun Mehta wrote, "Congratulations," with a heart emoji. Meera Deosthale wrote, "Yayyyiiieeee congratulations." Anita Hasnandani wrote, "Awwww congratulations." Rohit Purohit wrote, "Congratulations to both of you." Vivek Dahiya wrote, "Woohoo congratulations guys!" Gauahar Khan wrote, "Many many congratulations n blessings! God bless the family at every new step."

Gautam and Pankhuri have worked together in Suryaputra Karn and they got married in 2018. On the work front, Gautam is known for showing his acting chops in shows like Parichay, and Saraswatichandra. Pankhuri was last seen in Maddam Sir. She is also famous for her performance in shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.