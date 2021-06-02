Nisha Rawal says she's 'bipolar' not 'psycho', makes SHOCKING revelations about husband Karan Mehra

Actress Nisha Rawal, wife of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Karan Mehra held a press conference on Tuesday evening to talk about the domestic violence allegations she has levelled against her husband.

Following a complaint filed by Nisha, on Tuesday, Karan Mehra was arrested on the grounds of alleged domestic violence but was later granted bail. Later in the evening, Nisha called for a press conference to address the media and share her side of the story after Karan accused her of hitting her head against the wall on her own and threatening to 'ruin' his life with false allegations. Karan also revealed that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had a 'violent anger streak'.

In the press conference, Nisha denied all allegations made by her husband Karan.

While raising the question as to why would she bang her head in the wall being an actress, Nisha added her face is the most precious thing for her.

"Whatever I have said is the truth and it happened to me and now Karan will say whatever he wants to say. He obviously won't accept. The person who has no conscience for his own kid, and even after getting separated he is doing such things, what else can you expect. A lot of things are shocking to me and I have cried a lot after reading his statements. I know he’' saying that I banged my face against the wall but I am an actor why would I do that. For me my face is precious. I have a child, why would I do that.”

Speaking about her bipolar disorder, Nisha said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but was 'not a psycho'. "Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it's genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said.

Nisha Rawal had a miscarriage in 2014 and says that Karan was not there to support her. "In September 2014, I was 5 months pregnant and I lost my child. Recently, I made a moms group where women who lost their child can speak up about it as when I lost my child, I did not have anyone to talk about the loss.”

She further added, "I wanted to go to my parents and talk to them because it was a very big trauma for me. In the middle of it my husband was beating me up, abusing me, he was unavailable, totally detached and that's when I went to a therapist. In fact, Karan had stopped me from going to a therapist, he didn't let me go to a gym, he was very controlling in everything," she said.

Meanwhile, Nisha also accusing Karan of taking her jewellery. The actress said, "Whatever he has told the media that this is about money and I have done something fraudulent, I have given all the proof to the police about bank statements. Karan took all my jewellery, he manipulated me and took my jewellery. I gave it to him because I thought he is my husband, but I didn't know what he was up to. He said we are under financial pressure, and I suggested he sell our house and shift to a smaller one. I gave him all my jewellery, my streedhan and I didn`t bat an eyelid. After all this, he says it is about fraud."

Nisha also alleged that her husband was having an affair when she was quizzed about why she has been tolerating his alleged misbehaviour for so long.

"Because I love him. Because I still love him. I am stupid. It came as a slap on my face because he was having an affair. I was not ready to split up with him or anything," she said. "I don't want a father like Karan for my child who is unethical. If you have anything with anyone else, please speak out. Let's sort it out, let's get separated it's okay. You don't have to make it dirty," she further said.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had tied the knot on November 24, 2012. They were blessed with son Kaavish on June 14, 2017.