Nia Sharma looks smoking HOT in Barbie tube top with kiss imprint on her chest - see photo

One of television’s hottest actors, ‘Jamai Raja’ fame Nia Sharma sets the internet on fire with every social media post of hers. Nia not only flaunts her toned figure but also shows off her amazing fashion sense and dancing skills.

On Saturday (August 22), Nia dropped a sexy photo from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, the actress looks smoking hot in a pink tube top which had ‘Barbie’ written on. She paired it with white ripped jeans and matching heels. Nia gave the perfect sensual vibes with her ruffled hair and sultry expressions. She completed her look with Cuban necklaces and silver bracelets. The actress also a kiss imprint on her chest giving her an edgy look.

“Barbie Girl (that never combed her hair),” Nia captioned her post. She added that her look was styled but her and not any stylist. Have a look at the photo here:

Reacting to the post, Sana Makbul commented, “Brown mundi (lovestruck emoji),” while Nisha Rawal commented, “My fav hottie (fire emoji).” Actor Achint Kaur also a dropped a comment saying, “Mua (heart emojis).”

Fans also showered love and compliments on Nia’s post. One user wrote, “Ohh wowww our Barbie Girl,” while another commented, “U Look Supper.” A third user wrote, “I love her pic,” while a fourth one commented, “Even girls have crush on you.”

Nia also shared BTS videos from the photoshoot on her Instagram stories. Have a look at screenshots from the videos.

(Photo: Instagram/Nia Sharma)

Nia recently rained fire on her Instagram with pictures from her photoshoot done by Mohit Holani. In the photos, Nia could be seen in a sexy black crop top with puffed-up sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with a hot black mini leather skirt.

Nia made her TV debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010 and then went on to work in several hit shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Naagin 5’. She shot to fame with show Jamai Raja’ and then 'Naagin 5.' Nia was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’.