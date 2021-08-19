Nia Sharma burns up internet with sexy crop top and mini skirt, fan calls it 'hunter look' - see photo

Nia Sharma is not just a successful television actress but is also a sensation on social media. Nia enjoys a massive fan following of 6.3 million followers on Instagram. She is known for setting the internet on fire with her hot and bold photos and engaging videos.

On Thursday (August 19), Nia once again broke the internet with her sultry pictures. The actress took to Instagram and shared a set of photos. In the photos, Nia could be seen in a sexy black crop top with puffed-up sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with a hot black mini leather skirt.

She paired her look with black heels, a Cuban necklace and golden-hued makeup. Nia was posing against a flamingo pink backdrop which added a pop effect to the pictures. While sharing the photo, Nia wrote, “I can’t believe it’s just a burning memory….”

Reacting to the post, actor Vishal Singh Singh dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans also showered Nia’s photo with love and praise. “The stunning beauty,” wrote one user while another commented, “Beautiful look.” A third user wrote, “Hotness overloaded,” while a fourth one commented, “Hunter look.” Another user wrote, “Wow so beautiful and so sexy look.”

Recently, Nia broke the internet with a video where she could be seen hot black backless droptop and red lips. “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless ( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much,” she captioned the post.

Nia made her TV debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010 and then went on to work in several hit shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Naagin 5’. She shot to fame with show Jamai Raja’ and then 'Naagin 5.' Nia was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’.