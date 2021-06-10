'Love is in the air': Nikki Tamboli teases Vishal Aditya Singh-Sana Makbul for their cosy photos

The talked stunt-based show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' which is shooting its 11th season this year has gathered celebrities as contestants and have been in the limelight for a while. Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the contestants on board along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and a few more known names.

Recently Vishal posted a few mushy photos posing with Sana Makbul who is also a part of 'KKK 11' on his Instagram. The photos took everyone on the internet by surprise. He captioned the photo as 'Aayat ki Tarah' which is a line from Arijit Singh's popular song 'Aayat' from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Nikki who is also their co-contestant took to the comment section and wrote. "@divasana @vishalsingh713 Uffffff love is in the air." Abhinav whom we know from 'Bigg Boss 14' pulled Vishal's leg and said, "Shakal Shikaayat ki tarah ku hai mere bhai!"

The netizens could not hold their excitement either, they took to the comment section and showered the photo with hearts on one hand and amusement on the other. Fans also loved seeing Vishal and Sana being romatic. “Hum pighal gye is post par (This post melted our hearts),” one commented, while another called them ‘too hot to resist.'

A few days back, Vishal had also posted some pictures with Nikki Tamboli which made netizens think there is some chemistry between the two and the rumours took off.

After seeing that picture, netizens hurdled and asked the two to date, but little did they know the story has a twist.