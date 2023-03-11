Kapil Sharma reveals he had suicidal thoughts in his life: 'Mujhe lagta tha koi hai hi nahi apna'

Kapil Sharma/File photo

Kapil Sharma, who makes everyone laugh with his jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be seen as the next guest on the talk show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak. In the show, the comedian revealed that he had suicidal thoughts at the lowest point in his life, adding that he felt that nobody was around to help him.

As per an India Today report, Kapil said in the show, "Vahi to mai bol raha hu, mereko iss phase me aisa hi lagta tha. Mujhe lagta tha ki koi hai hi nahi apna, dikhta hi nahi tha aisa kuch. Na koi samjhane vala tha, na koi take care karne vala. Ye bhi pata nahi chalta tha ki aas paas jo log hai vo fayda ke liye jude hue hai ya nahi. Especially kalakaro ke liye (That is what I am saying. I used to feel like this at a certain phase of my life. I felt like there is no one around for me. I could see no one to help me understand things or take care of me. You don’t even realise who is connected with you only for their own personal benefits, especially for the artists.)".

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The film is directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment.

Set to release on March 17, Zwigato will clash at the box office with Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a real-life inspired story in which an Indian mother fought with an entire nation for the custody of her nation. While the former film stars Shahana Goswami and Sayani Gupta in supporting roles, the latter features Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in prominent roles.



