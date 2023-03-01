Zwigato trailer: Kapil Sharma's emotional side steals the show in sharp social satire, fans say 'ye rulaate bhi hain'

Kapil Sharma in Zwigato trailer

The trailer for Kapil Sharma-starrer social satire Zwigato was released on Wednesday afternoon. The Nandita Das-directorial marks the return of Kapil in Bollywood after a long hiatus. And this time, the comedian has taken on a serious role, much different from his jovial image. Zwigato sees him play a downtrodden delivery boy for a food delivery app, with Shahana Goswami co-starring as his wife. The trailer received praise from fans.

The trailer opens with Kapil’s character’s daughter telling him about the new scheme where if he takes a selfie with the customer, he gets paid Rs 10 extra. But Kapil isn’t convinced. We get a greater glimpse into his lower-middle class wife with two school-going kids as he tries to balance work and life. We see him face the common issues delivery partners face, including low wages and an inherent class divide in the society. His kids wonder why he can’t do ‘some other work’.

But his life turns upside down when his rating on the Zwigato app drops below the minimum threshold. When he complaints to the company, an executive (Sayani Gupta) dismisses his complaint by calling it a rant. A montage then shows the repercussions of the move.

Fans praised Kapil’s emotional turn and some said they were in disbelief how the comedian managed to portray the tough emotions so smoothly. One comment read, “It's so so Emotional Trailer. Laga nai tha hmare comedian kabhi rula bhi sakte hai (Never felt our comedians could make us cry).” Another wrote, “We should apreciate him for doing out of the box role being awesome in comedy.”

Calling Kapil multi-talented, many fans said they were eagerly awaiting the film now. “Can't wait to watch him in this Avatar...such a multi talented person he is,” read one comment.

Zwigato has been praised internationally after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival last year. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala in December. The film is now getting a theatrical release on March 17.