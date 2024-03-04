Twitter
Headlines

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Shah Rukh Khan grooves with Rihanna; poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan in unseen pics from Ambani bash

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Radhika Merchant dazzles in beige lehenga for 'Hastakshar' ceremony with Anant Ambani

WPL 2024, DC-W vs GG: Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav shine as Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by 25 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Shah Rukh Khan grooves with Rihanna; poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan in unseen pics from Ambani bash

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

9 Japanese habits to increase stamina

7 ways to manage eye strain from excessive screen time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

HomeTelevision

Television

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Vaibhav Gupta defeated Subhadeep Das, Piyush Panwar, Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, and Adya Mishra in the final episode of Indian Idol 14 on Sunday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 12:46 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Vaibhav Gupta Indian Idol 14 winner/Sony TV Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 14 concluded on Sunday, March 3, with its dazzling grand finale. Vaibhav Gupta won the singing reality show and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and the luxurious Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. Vaibhav defeated Subhadeep Das, Piyush Panwar, Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, and Adya Mishra in the final episode.

The fourteenth season of the singing reality show Indian Idol saw Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal as the judges. While music director and singer Vishal and singer Shreya have previously judged Indian Idol, it was the first time as a judge for the singer Sanu.  

Hussain Kuwajerwala, who had previously hosted India Idol from its second to sixth seasons from 2005 to 2012 and the second season of Indian Idol Junior in 2015, returned as the host of the singing reality show after eight years. Sonu Nigam, who had previously judged the first two seasons and the ninth season of Indian Idol, was the special guest in the grand finale on Sunday.

After winning the show, Vaibhav Gupta revealed what he will do with the winning amount. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "With the prize money that I've won from the show, I wish to make my studio where I can record the songs and make many other tracks to entertain the viewers. I can't wait to do the same and get the feedback of my fans. My viewers and fans have always supported me and I wish I could always manage to entertain them. Having a studio has always been a dream and with the prize money, I can smoothly attain the same."

Indian Idol 14 premiered on October 7, 2023 and lasted for almost five months on Sony Entertainment Television.

READ | READ | Shah Rukh Khan grooves with Rihanna; poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan in unseen pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor’s son who began working at 14, built Rs 400 crore company, owns one of India’s famous…

Surbhi Chandna weds Karan Sharma, videos of varmala moment, actress walking down the aisle leave fans emotional- Watch

This superstar faced ban when fan allegedly killed herself due to him, actress' family tried to kill him, later he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE