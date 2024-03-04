Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Vaibhav Gupta defeated Subhadeep Das, Piyush Panwar, Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, and Adya Mishra in the final episode of Indian Idol 14 on Sunday.

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 14 concluded on Sunday, March 3, with its dazzling grand finale. Vaibhav Gupta won the singing reality show and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and the luxurious Maruti Suzuki Brezza car. Vaibhav defeated Subhadeep Das, Piyush Panwar, Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, and Adya Mishra in the final episode.

The fourteenth season of the singing reality show Indian Idol saw Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, and Shreya Ghoshal as the judges. While music director and singer Vishal and singer Shreya have previously judged Indian Idol, it was the first time as a judge for the singer Sanu.

Hussain Kuwajerwala, who had previously hosted India Idol from its second to sixth seasons from 2005 to 2012 and the second season of Indian Idol Junior in 2015, returned as the host of the singing reality show after eight years. Sonu Nigam, who had previously judged the first two seasons and the ninth season of Indian Idol, was the special guest in the grand finale on Sunday.

After winning the show, Vaibhav Gupta revealed what he will do with the winning amount. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "With the prize money that I've won from the show, I wish to make my studio where I can record the songs and make many other tracks to entertain the viewers. I can't wait to do the same and get the feedback of my fans. My viewers and fans have always supported me and I wish I could always manage to entertain them. Having a studio has always been a dream and with the prize money, I can smoothly attain the same."

Indian Idol 14 premiered on October 7, 2023 and lasted for almost five months on Sony Entertainment Television.



