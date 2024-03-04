Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan grooves with Rihanna; poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan in unseen pics from Ambani bash

Here are the unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan and his family including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 12:17 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan with Rihanna and his family at Ambani bash/Instagram
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant later this year. Before the main wedding, the Ambani family is hosting grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3.

Now, some unseen photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan have emerged from the three-day celebrations. In these viral photos, the Jawan actor is seen dancing with the global pop star Rihanna, who stunned all the guests with her enthralling performance on first day, i.e. on Friday, March 1.

In the photo from the second day, i.e. Saturday, March 2, King Khan is seen posing with his family members including wife Suhana Khan and children AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. All the four look dazzling in their looks. Now, a new photo has emerged from the third day, i.e. Sunday, March 3, in which SRK is seen with Gauri and AbRam in traditional ethnic clothes.





Also, on day 2 of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash on Saturday, March 2, Shah Rukh Khan danced with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Ram Charan, who starred in the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster along with Jr NTR, was also seen doing the hook step with the three Khans.

The three superstars were also seen performing each others' hook steps of iconic songs. First, they performed to Salman's Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, then Aamir's Apni Toh Paathshala, and lastly Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. Their fans dubbed it as a historic moment and their videos broke the internet.

READ | Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

 

