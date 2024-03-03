Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

Amid Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, a throwback video from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins' first birthday party is going viral in which Mukesh Ambani's youngest son is seen handing over a snake to Shah Rukh Khan.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. The Ambani family is hosting a grand pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3, which is being attended by guests from across the world. Viral videos of the festivities that have been goig viral on the social media feature celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna and from Ram Charan to Diljit Dosanjh.

Amidst these trending clips, an old video has resurfaced on the internet from November 2023. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, daughter and son-in-law of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, hosted a grand party celebrating the first birthday of their twins, Krishna and Aadiya in Mumbai on November 18 last year.

In the clip, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani is seen handing a snake to Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar looks calm and composed as another person puts over another snake over his neck. Anant and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant are seen laughing as they watch King Khan's unfazed look.

Exclusive: SRK having a SnakeTastic time with Radhika and Anant Ambani at Jio World.@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/Wno9wNymfn — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, on day 2 of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash on Saturday, March 2, Shah Rukh Khan danced with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Ram Charan, who starred in the SS Rajamouli's blockbuster along with Jr NTR, was also seen doing the hook step with the three Khans.

The three superstars were also seen performing each others' hook steps of iconic songs. First, they performed to Salman's Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, then Aamir's Apni Toh Paathshala, and lastly Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. Their fans dubbed it as a historic moment and their videos broke the internet.



