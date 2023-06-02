Search icon
Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni Mama in TV show Mahabharat, hospitalised

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Credit: Subhash Shirdhonkar/Twitter

 Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni Mama in the epic TV show Mahabharat, has been hospitalised here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. The 80-year-old actor had been admitted to the hospital in suburban Andheri for more than a week.

"He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten told PTI.

Actor-singer Tina Ghai, who is the chairperson of the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Care Committee and Welfare Trust, also said that Paintal is stable. "He has multiple health issues, including heart, kidney, and other age-related health issues. Hence, he was admitted to the hospital about seven to 10 days ago. I visit him regularly. He is stable," she told PTI.

In addition to Mahabharat, Paintal has been featured in Hindi films such as Sharmaji Namkeen, Suhaag, Dillagi, and television shows CID and Hello Inspector.

Read|Sidharth Bhardwaj makes shocking revelation, says 'Mohit Suri gave me f**k all role, had to pee on myself'

