Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: After OTT, Manoj Bajpayee's film releases in cinemas, here's where and when you can watch

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has finally hit the theatres after releasing on the OTT platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

On Friday, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and announced that his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which released on 23rd May 2023 on Zee 5, is finally released in theatres. In the film, Manoj can be seen playing a lawyer named PC Solanki who fights a case against an abusive Baba which is portrayed by Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

Sharing the news, the actor wrote, “Thank you for your unwavering love and support so far on the #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai journey. #Bandaa aa gaya hai aaj aap se milne select cinemas mein, don't miss out!.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out shows:

In Mumbai & Gujarat Circuit

GEMINI BANDRA BANDRA- 10:15 PM

MAXUS MULTIPLEX | BORIVALI | 8:45, 2:15, 7:45 PM

MAXUS CINEMAS BHAYANDER- 12:45, 6:15 PM

RAJHANS MULTIPLEX-PAL ROAD ADAJAN, SURAT- 12:30 PM

MAXUS CINEMAS| BHAVNAGAR | 12:45, 6:15 PM

RAJHANS VASTRAL AHMEDABAD-12:00 PM

In Delhi & Uttar Pradesh Circuit

US ADITYA MALL GHAZIABAD| INDIRAPURAM-5:45 PM

SILVER CITY| DEHRADUN- 9:30 PM

STAR WORLD (MUTTHIGANJ) | ALLAHABAD|- 1:40 PM

STAR WORLD| ALIGARH| 4:00 PM

IP MUGHAL MUGHAL SARA1| 9:30 PM

SARV AGRA| AGRA 6:00 PM

AD CINEMAS | GORAKHPUR- 8:20 PM

US CINEMA GREATER NOIDA- 8:15 PM

MOVIEMAX SHALIMAR GATEWAY MALL| LUCKNOW| 7:15 PM

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee’s new release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, also referred to as Bandaa, is a courtroom drama inspired by true events. The film stars Bajpayee as real-life advocate PC Solanki, who fought the infamous rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. While the film shows Solanki fighting the case, it does not name Asaram and identifies the accused only as Baba. Despute that, prior to the film’s release, Asaram had filed a case against the makers accusing them of ‘tarnishing his image’. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the makers of the film talk about the legal notice and the name change.

Asaram Bapu was convicted by a Jodhpur court of the rape of a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018. In Bandaa, all names related to the case apart from PC Solanki are changed, whether it is Asaram or the bevy of senior lawyers who fought his case. Talking about the reason behind that, the film’s creative producer Suparn S Varma says, “Legally, we are in a place where we can only do so much. So we say ‘inspired by’. We had the right to use PC Solanki’s name so we used it. Everybody else’s names we don’t have the rights for. Even though the story is in public domain, somebody can take umbrage and offence. And at the end of the day, we are in the business of entertainment and not here to offend.”

 

Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
