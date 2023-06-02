Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: After OTT, Manoj Bajpayee's film releases in cinemas, here's where and when you can watch

File Photo

On Friday, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and announced that his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which released on 23rd May 2023 on Zee 5, is finally released in theatres. In the film, Manoj can be seen playing a lawyer named PC Solanki who fights a case against an abusive Baba which is portrayed by Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

Sharing the news, the actor wrote, “Thank you for your unwavering love and support so far on the #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai journey. #Bandaa aa gaya hai aaj aap se milne select cinemas mein, don't miss out!.”

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee’s new release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, also referred to as Bandaa, is a courtroom drama inspired by true events. The film stars Bajpayee as real-life advocate PC Solanki, who fought the infamous rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. While the film shows Solanki fighting the case, it does not name Asaram and identifies the accused only as Baba. Despute that, prior to the film’s release, Asaram had filed a case against the makers accusing them of ‘tarnishing his image’. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the makers of the film talk about the legal notice and the name change.

Asaram Bapu was convicted by a Jodhpur court of the rape of a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018. In Bandaa, all names related to the case apart from PC Solanki are changed, whether it is Asaram or the bevy of senior lawyers who fought his case. Talking about the reason behind that, the film’s creative producer Suparn S Varma says, “Legally, we are in a place where we can only do so much. So we say ‘inspired by’. We had the right to use PC Solanki’s name so we used it. Everybody else’s names we don’t have the rights for. Even though the story is in public domain, somebody can take umbrage and offence. And at the end of the day, we are in the business of entertainment and not here to offend.”