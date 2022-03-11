Govinda-Karisma Kapoor recreate their magic on India's Got Talent, dance to 'UP Wala Thumka' - Watch

Govinda and Karisma will be the special guests on the Holi special episodes of the ninth season of the reality show 'India's Got Talent' this weekend. The actors featured together in successful films like 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasusal', and 'Coolie No. 1'. Govind and Karisma's paring was loved by the audience for their comic timing and chemistry.

The Bollywood stars will grace the sets of the talent-based reality show celebrating the silver jubilee of their film 'Hero No. 1', which was released in 1997. As one of the contestants in the show Demolition Dance Crew shows their swashbuckling dance movies to the song 'U.P. Wala Thumka Lagao' from the David Dhawan directed comedy, they also invite its two stars to join them on the stage.

Govinda and Karisma recreated their magic grooving the song sung by Sonu Nigam bringing back the memories of the 1990s. Talking about 'Hero No. 1', the comedy film was inspired by the 1972 comedy-drama film 'Bawarchi' starring the legendary late Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, which in itself is a remake of the 1966 Bengali classic 'Galpo Holeo Satti'.

Apart from the two main leads, 'Hero No. 1' had a large ensemble of talented actors such as Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Shakti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Anil Dhawan, and Tiku Talsania. The music of the film was scored by Anand-Milind and featured hit songs such as 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai', 'Main Paidal Se Jaa Raha Tha', 'Saaton Janam Tujko Paate' and obviously, 'U. P. Wala Thumka'.



The popular reality TV show 'India's Got Talent' Season 9 is being hosted by Arjun Bijlani and has Kirron Kher returning as the judge with her three new co-judges - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah, and popular lyricist Manoj Muntashir. This season is being broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television for the first time, whereas the past eight seasons were telecast on Colors TV.