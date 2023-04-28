Gautam Gulati feels he should have hosted Bigg Boss OTT instead of Karan Johar: 'He doesn't know anything..' | Exclusive

Gautam Gulati-Karan Johar/Instagram

Gautam Gulati is looking forward to his role as a gang leader on the upcoming season of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand. The popular actor will be joined by the actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is also making her debut on the show, and the seasoned Prince Narula, who himself won Roadies X2 in 2015 and has served as a gang leader five times in the past.

Gautam rose to instant fame when he won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8, which ran from September 2014 to January 2015. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked him if he would be willing to go back into the Salman Khan-hosted show as a Bigg Boss senior, similar to his role as a gang leader in the 19th season of the MTV show.

The actor, who has also appeared in films such as Radhe and Azhar, shared that he was offered to become the Bigg Boss Senior in the 14th season when Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan appeared as the three seniors and stayed in the house for 18 days three years back. Gulati also shared why he couldn't be a part of the show back then as he said, "It was Covid-19 at that time and I was in London, so I had to quarantine for very long and this is the reason I said no at that time. But yeah, if they'll call me now, I will."

Gautam further added that he had asked the Colors Team to let him host the Bigg Boss OTT instead of Karan Johar. "In fact, I told the Colors team that I really want to host Bigg Boss OTT because it's in my veins and I can feel the house. Karan Johar was hosting that show, and Karan has nothing to do with it. He doesn't know anything about it. Technically, I should be there to host the show because people who have lived, they can actually explain it better and the contestants will also be able to relate with the (past) winner. But they needed Karan Johar, so yeah good for him", the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT was the digital-only version of the popular reality show. Its episodes were streamed exclusively on Voot in August and September 2021. Divya Agarwal won the show beating Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal in the Grand Finale.



