Confirmed: Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor debuts baby bump in latest photo

After constant rumours and silence from Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, it's confirmed that the couple has gone the family way. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram page and shared a family photo in which Ruchikaa is seen with her growing baby bump. She is having the pregnancy glow and poses happily with Shaheer and his family. Shaheer wrote, "Happiness is homemade.. #betterTogether."

In the photo, the 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' actor is seen in a casual look wearing a grey T-Shirt and dark blue trousers. While Ruchikaa looked pretty in a dark blue printed dress.

Earlier during the interaction with The Times of India, when Shaheer was asked about Ruchikaa's pregnancy, he had said, "Let’s not talk about it. It is too early to comment."

Meanwhile, a source had told the portal earlier, "Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

Talking about how marriage has changed his life, Shaheer went on to share, "I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic."