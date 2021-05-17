Shaheer Sheikh breaks silence on reports of wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's pregnancy

Recently, reports were making the rounds that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple tied the knot in November 2020, and it's being speculated that Ruchikaa is currently in her first trimester. Now, during an interaction with The Times of India, Shaheer was asked about it, to which he refrained from disclosing any details. The actor stated, "Let’s not talk about it. It is too early to comment."

Meanwhile, a source had told the portal earlier, "Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

Talking about how marriage has changed his life, Shaheer went on to share, "I lived alone for many years in Mumbai, so I am learning to share my space with someone now. (laughs). I enjoy cooking for her. Also, Ruchikaa and I are moving to a new home, so the last few months have been spent doing it up. I believe in living a simple, minimalistic life, and it is a modest house and not something gigantic."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer will reprise his role as Devrath Dixit aka Dev in the third season of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. With him, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Erica Fernandes will also be reprising their roles.