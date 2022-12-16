Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's 'Shemdi' creates a stir on social media

Credit: MC Stan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan has been making headlines for her words that are now trending everywhere. One of his popular words is shemdi which he often uses while fighting with other contestants.

Just like bro, Abdu Rozik's chaalaak bro, popat, Archana Gautam's maar maar ke mor bana dungi, shemdi too is an expression that has caught the attention of many. Stan recently used shemdi for co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a fight amid a task.

During the nomination task, Stan got into a verbal spat with Priyanka and called her Shemdi, a word that he’s not used once but several times. He had earlier used it for Archana Gautam during a task for ration. And that’s not it!

The rapper is also known for his flashy jewellery and luxury labelled outfits. MC Stan has often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada. In an episode, Stan wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh, according to reports.



As per a media report, Stan donned a green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs $8,600, approximately close to Rs 8 lakh in India. He was then seen wearing wore a T-shirt for Rs 40,000 and an LV monogrammed olive green shirt priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin when he was at his emotional best on receiving the letter and wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. She wrote, Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.

Dalljiet is known for her work in Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kaala Teeka. She participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. While working in Kulvaddhu, she met Shalin, whom she married in 2009. The couple was blessed with a son in 2014. In 2015, she filed for divorce over domestic violence. (With inputs from IANS)