Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's brother steals the spotlight with his comedy, netizens say 'bahut mazedaar hai'

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episodes, family members of the contestants entered the controversial reality show. MC Stan’s mother, Priyanka Choudhary’s brother, Shiv Thakare’s mother, Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan, Nimrit Kaur’s father and Archana Gautam’s brother appeared on the show.

Interestingly, who caught everyone’s attention was Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan. Not only netizens but also contestants loved him as he was so entertaining. He was seen laughing and talking with everyone, he was making everyone laugh. Shiv Thakare was heard telling everyone that he loved Archana’s brother. Later, Shiv, Shalin Bhanot, and Abdu Rozik was seen dancing with Gulshan.

Netizens also reacted to the episode, one of them wrote, “Abdu ko jo ghumaya bechara abdu uske samne nehi jayega jab tak ghar mein rahega Gulsan.” The second one said, “Big boss 17 ka ek contestant to mil gaya bhaiyaaaaa.” The third one said, “Bigg Boss Archana ke Gharse SB ko Bulao maza aa jayega.” The fourth one said, “Ohh. Bhaaii.. isko rok lo season ke end Tak .. entertainment hai BHT bda ye to.” The fifth one said, “ulshan k ane se huwa ghr ka mahaul khushnuma .. Wa Wa Wa.”

The sixth person commented, “He is very funny yr literally i love him big boss please next season me ise bulana bhut entertain karga.” The seventh person said, “Ye to usse bhi jyada comedian nikla yrr.” The eight one said, “Abdu running from her brother.” The night one said, “next season me bulaao inhe bhi ek contestant mil gya.”

In the upcoming episode, Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot will be seen entering the house. As soon as Madhumita walks inside, Shalin looks uncomfortable, and he ignores speaking to Sr Datta.

Even Tina's mother shows little-to-no interest in speaking to Shalin. Later, Shalin's mother enters, and she calms her son by giving her a tight hug. Even Sunita ignores Tina and her mother. The Uttaran actress advises her mother not to create unnecessary drama, and Madhumita shuts her down saying, "Mein teri maa hoon, tu meri maa nahi hai (I'm your mom, you are not my mom)." Finally, Sunita meets Tina, and the former taunts her saying, "Tumhari Aankhein itna bolti hai, koshish karna kahi galat na bole (Your eyes speak so much, just be careful not to say anything wrong with it)."

