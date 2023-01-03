Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets brutally trolled for comparing Archana-Soundarya to lesbians, netizens call it 'cheap'

Shalin Bhanot Archana-Soundarya

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship has left the entire Bigg Boss, and even the taskmaster puzzled. They switch emotion and equation in a switch. From the day Tina made her re-entrance in the show, she and Shalin were in a love-hate relationship. Shalin continued to support Tina, but the latter do maintain distance on several occasions.

In the New Year episode, Shalin and Tina got intimately close at MC Stan's concert, and they had an ugly argument before the main event. Many housemates and even the netizens consider #ShaTina bond as 'fake' and dramatised for cameras. BB even asked other contestants to comment about their bond, and they all called them out for creating drama and fake love story in the house.

Later, Archana Gautam tried to mock Shalin by asking him about his closeness with Tina Datta. Bhanot ditched Gautam's digs calmly, but he did compare Archana and Soundarya Sharma to lesbians. He called that since they both share sheets, and are close enough, they give him vibes of 'lesbians.' Archana shunned him away, and that's how Shalin tackled Archana.

However, his comment comparing Archana-Soundarya to lesbians has been considered too low. Netizens are irked with Bhanot's comment, and they schooled him over his insensitivity. A user wrote, "Someone explain how #ShalinBhanot example is wrong to #soundaryasharma and #ArchanaGautam , explaining concept of friendship and judging others." Another user wrote, "Cheapness on another level #ShalinBhanot calling #soundaryasharma and #ArchanaGautam lesbians becoz they sit/ sleep on the same bed really? Someone who has purely been fake since day one questioning others relationships."

However, many of Shalin's fans even supported him, A netizen wrote, "@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhanONE THING IS TRUE TODAY IN BIGGBOSS HOUSE #ShalinBhanot IS RIGHT FOR RELATIONSHIP CONVERSATIONS WITH #ArchanaGautam and #SaundaryaSharma HE SAID RIGHT WORDS TO SHUTUP #ARCHANASAUNDRYA." Another user wrote, "Do best friends can easily share blanket & bed there is nothing wrong but jo baat #ShalinBhanot ne #ArchanaGautam or #SoundaryaSharma ke baare me bola wo baat muje bhi lagti hai, both are deeply involved and nothing wrong in it bus dusro ko na sunao #PriyankaChaharChoudhary."

Cheapness on another level #ShalinBhanot calling #soundaryasharma and #ArchanaGautam lesbians becoz they sit/ sleep on the same bed really? Someone who has purely been fake since day one questioning others relationships #BB16 #BiggBoss16 January 2, 2023

@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan ONE THING IS TRUE TODAY IN BIGGBOSS HOUSE #ShalinBhanot IS RIGHT FOR RELATIONSHIP CONVERSATIONS WITH #ArchanaGautam and #SaundaryaSharma HE SAID RIGHT WORDS TO SHUTUP #ARCHANASAUNDRYA — Vishal Gurjar (@visshu1118) January 2, 202

Do best friends can easily share blanket & bed there is nothing wrong but jo baat #ShalinBhanot ne #ArchanaGautam or #SoundaryaSharma ke baare me bola wo baat muje bhi lagti hai, both are deeply involvedand nothing wrong in it bus dusro ko na sunao #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Manas J (@innocentmanasji) January 2, 2023

Someone explain how #ShalinBhanot example is wrong to #soundaryasharma and #ArchanaGautam , explaining concept of friendship and judging others .



Savage#BiggBoss16 January 2, 2023

As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin, Tina, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Sreejita De are nominated for eviction.