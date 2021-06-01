'Bigg Boss 14' foes Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya turn friends in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', here's proof

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' shoot is happening in full swing in Cape Town. Several celebrities from the world of television are a part of the adventure-based reality show and are having a fun time. When it was announced that Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya will be seen together once again after 'Bigg Boss 14', people assumed that there will be constant picking and fighting like they did in the earlier show.

But it seems all are between both the celebrities now. We came across a video of Abhinav and Rahul straight from Cape Town amid the shoot of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. In the video, Vaidya is seen posing against a private jet while Shukla is flaunting his photography skills. Even the person shooting the video of them are taken by surprise to see them cordial with each other.

Abhinav got evicted just a week before the 'Bigg Boss 14' finale while Rahul became the first runner-up of the reality show.

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, the 'Geet' actor was asked about Rahul, to which he had said, "Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following was growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence but that was wrong and unfair to the other contestants, who were a part of the game show since day one and did not quit midway."