Rahul Vaidya misses ladylove Disha Parmar while shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', shares adorable photos

Rahul Vaidya is currently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in South Africa but the singer dearly misses his fiancé, Disha Parmar, who is in Mumbai.

The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ runner up recently shared a couple of lovey-dovey photos with his beau and TV actor Disha Parmar. Clicked against the backdrop of lush green trees, in the first photo Rahul can be seen kissing his ladylove on the cheek while in the second photo the couple can be seen smiling for the camera.

“Miss U @dishaparmar,” Rahul captioned the post. Soon after Rahul shared the photos, Disha commented on the photo saying that she missed him more. “Mee more!” she wrote with crying emojis.

In a recent interaction with Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan, the singer said, “I am missing Disha a lot. I am meeting lions, hynas and all kinds of creepy crawlies. But Disha, who is my life, I am unable to meet her. She is also missing me. She is alone in Mumbai. We talk over video calls every day and I share what all happened. She asks me about everything like the animals I met and who all I competed with.”

Rahul Vaidya publicly proposed to Disha Parmar while he was in the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. The couple is planning to get married soon. Rahul and Disha regularly share adorable photos with each other proving how much they miss each other’s presence.

On the work front, Rahul has been releasing music videos after his stint in ‘BB 14’. Rahul and Disha worked together in the recently music video 'Madhanya’. One of his music video, ‘Aly’ was penned by his 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant while he released another romantic song featuring actor Rashami Desai.

Rahul Vaidya is currently shooting for stunt based reality show ‘KKK 11’ in Cape Town along with other TV personalities like, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.